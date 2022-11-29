There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.

The 10 Commandments Of Winter Life In Idaho

When winter rolls through Idaho there are a new set of rules that we need to abide by to prove that we are indeed good people.

Thou Shalt Not Block Thy Neighbor's Driveway. Thou Shalt Not Shovel Snow Into The Road. Thou Shalt Shovel Your Sidewalk...and That of Thy Neighbor. Thou Shalt Scrape Your Windows. Completely. Thou Shalt Not Let Thy Vehicle Warm Up Unattended. Thou Shalt Avoid Snow Drifts. Thou Shalt Slow Down On Snow Covered Roads. Thou Shalt Be Patient. Thou Shalt Help Thy Neighbor. Thou Shalt Be Prepared For All Things.

10 Commandments Of Winter Explained

Most of the winter commandments are self-explanatory. Others need a little backstory to fully understand their importance.

Thou Shalt Not Block Thy Neighbor's Driveway. It's already ridiculous out there during the winter months, so don't make it worse by being inconsiderate and blocking your neighbor into their driveway.

Thou Shalt Not Shovel Snow Into The Road. It's actually against the law in Idaho to put your snow in the road because that could make the roads more hazardous.

Thou Shalt Shovel Your Sidewalk...and That of Thy Neighbor. It's also the law in Twin Falls to shovel your sidewalk (not into the road). You can be an extra good person and shovel your neighbor's yard while you are out there.

Thou Shalt Scrape Your Windows. Completely. Again, it's the law in Idaho that you scrape your windows completely before you hit the road. This is for your safety and those around you.

Thou Shalt Not Let Thy Vehicle Warm Up Unattended. You may be tempted to heat up your vehicle on a cold morning, but if you leave it unattended you are breaking the law. You are also leaving your vehicle as an easy target for thieves. If you have a remote-start vehicle you are exempt from this commandment.

Thou Shalt Avoid Snow Drifts. Don't even get close to them. They will swallow you alive.

Thou Shalt Slow Down On Snow Covered Roads. You may be the best driver in the state, but you still need to slow down on iced roads in winter.

Thou Shalt Be Patient. Not everyone is as experienced as you think you are at driving. Be kind and patient with other drivers. You may be stuck behind a terrified teen or grandparent.

Thou Shalt Help Thy Neighbor. If you see a stranger stuck in the snow and you are able, help them out.

Thou Shalt Be Prepared For All Things. Winter can be brutal. You could lose power in your home, get stuck in the snow in your car, run out of food, and any number of other dangerous possibilities. Make sure you are as prepared as you can be when a storm is coming.

