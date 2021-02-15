10 Things You Should Never Say Or Do In Twin Falls

We all know that Idaho is a national treasure and that every other state looks to us as an icon for true American life and beauty. Though we do make jokes about visitors to our state, we are actually a pretty welcoming place: as long as you abide by a few rules and don't do anything dumb. Sometimes we'll let it slide if you pronounce Boise or Shoshone wrong, we might find it cute. That being said, here are a few things you should never say or do in Twin Falls unless you want to be tossed out like a sack of old potatoes.

Don't drive Blue Lakes with any license plate other than a 2T. Any other vehicle will be judged as harshly as possible.

Don't you dare waste fry sauce or fries.

Don't litter. If you throw your trash on our ground we will summon a bear to eat your children.

Don't come to Twin Falls and not visit the Perrine Bridge or the Shoshone Falls. Plus there are many other places you really shouldn't miss if you visit.

Don't use pandemic cliché phrases like flatten the curve, the new normal, or these unprecedented times. If you do, we will call upon our special potato powers to make you break out in horrible maskne (mask acne).

Don't tell us the air stinks. We'll admit that sometimes it isn't super fresh, but that's when it smells like money. Thanks Amalgamated Sugar and Falls Brand.

Don't ever use your blinker to signal that you want to change lanes while driving. We are very competitive and will take it as a challenge. Just kidding, you better use your blinker or we'll run you off the road.

Don't say there's nothing to do. That's actually only true if you're lazy and don't like leaving your house. Otherwise we are loaded with parks, trails, fishing, and kayaking options.

Don't forget to be kind. If you bring your negativity into our town you will be met with a thousand little rays of sunshine until your souls breaks and you let in the joy of our town and residents.

