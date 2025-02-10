I’ve been gauging reactions from friends about Bible reading in schools. There are proposals in Idaho to bring back reading a passage to start the school day, and some legislators would like to see the 10 Commandments posted as well.

Liberals are screaming about the state recognizing one religion, but kids often learn about other faiths in their classrooms. I’m not opposed to learning about other world religions, but the education establishment is making a mistake by presuming most kids are getting a Christian formation at church or home.

The Left and Their Union Allies Know the Score

There are a lot of cultural Christians, just not many in church.

I believe an easier sell legislatively would be prayer in schools. Children could pray to their notion of God, or meditate for a couple of minutes. Tell the kids they have a choice. The liberals are going to object no matter what, but if you allow the kids to lead themselves, then you can’t argue any particular faith is being favored over another. If the student is an atheist, then he can review in his head an upcoming quiz.

If it’s still a problem, then give us school choice. There are several competing bills being bandied about at the Capitol, and some are better than others. But choice allows parents to send their little ones to a secular school, a Jewish school, a Christian school, or to home school.

Lefty Wants to Control Your Kids

Let’s be honest. Much of the hostility to choice comes from people who want to control your kids and limit the way you raise them.

Choice remedies another important objection. Which Bible would be used in public schools?

A friend was raised LDS and now is a practicing Catholic. She raised the same question weeks ago.

The choice would placate everyone but liberals and the greedy education lobby. All the more reason to finally settle the issue and send the godless left a strong message.

