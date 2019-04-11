10 Idaho Town Names That Make You Go “Huh?”

When I first moved here, I mispronounced so many town names it was ridiculous. I am sure I still mispronounce a ton and some town names are so strange you can't even believe they are real. Here are some town names that make newbies to the area scratch their heads.

1 Slickpoo Yes, that is a real town name. Did someone step in.... never mind.

2 Chubbuck It is just a strange sounding name. Like a mix of a hiccup and a sneeze.

3 Kuna This is only on the list because so many people pronounce it wrong. Pretend the K is a Q and that's really how it is pronounced.

4 Ketchum I have heard people slip up and call it Ketchup. Now that is funny.

5 Weiser You think you pronounce it "Wiser" but really it is pronounced "weezer"

6 Athol Don't say it too fast or people might think you are insulting them.

7 Smelterville It sounds like you don't want to live there because it stinks.

8 Acequia I still can never pronounce this place right.

9 Dickshooter I hear it was named after a person. That is both an unfortunate name for a man and a town.

10 Dingle Hmmm, I wonder how this place got it's name.