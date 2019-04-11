10 Idaho Town Names That Make You Go “Huh?”

When I first moved here, I mispronounced so many town names it was ridiculous. I am sure I still mispronounce a ton and some town names are so strange you can't even believe they are real. Here are some town names that make newbies to the area scratch their heads.

    Slickpoo

    Yes, that is a real town name. Did someone step in.... never mind.

    Chubbuck

    It is just a strange sounding name. Like a mix of a hiccup and a sneeze.

    Kuna

    This is only on the list because so many people pronounce it wrong. Pretend the K is a Q and that's really how it is pronounced.

    Ketchum

    I have heard people slip up and call it Ketchup. Now that is funny.

    Weiser

    You think you pronounce it "Wiser" but really it is pronounced "weezer"

    Athol

    Don't say it too fast or people might think you are insulting them.

    Smelterville

    It sounds like you don't want to live there because it stinks.

    Acequia

    I still can never pronounce this place right.

    Dickshooter

    I hear it was named after a person. That is both an unfortunate name for a man and a town.

    Dingle

    Hmmm, I wonder how this place got it's name.

I know there are plenty more that belong on this list. What would you add and what town names do you hear mispronounced all the time?

