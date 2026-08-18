Summoning local patriots. The giant flag that you see flying over the Snake River Canyon for 9-11 remembrances needs handlers. It’s going to be displayed at the Twin Falls County Fair to open each night of the rodeo. You can get some details by clicking here. Volunteering to help unfurl the flag at each night’s festivities won’t get you free admission. You’ll still need to pay at the gate, and then make your way to the rodeo grounds, past the Sheriff’s Office post. The massive quarter-acre flag weighs 400 pounds and covers a quarter acre. Obviously, stretching it out requires a lot of hands.

The Flag Always Needs Friends and Support

The flag will still be making its usual appearance for the 9-11 anniversary, this year being the 25th. It will fly over the canyon near the Perrine Bridge for the better part of a week. When this tradition began, the initial flag was borrowed. Then the community stepped up and raised the funds to purchase a permanent banner.

The More Hands the Better for the Ongoing Cause

The Magic Valley 9-11 Memorial is always looking for volunteers to assist with displays, public outreach, and storage. The flag has also become a symbol of the local community and the valley’s unabashed patriotism. This year the memorial speaker will be a retired New York City fireman who commanded first responders on that challenging day. He’s also on the board of the Tunnel to Towers charity, which assists veterans and first responders who’ve been wounded in the line of duty, and the families of those who’ve lost those who’ve served.