10 Restaurants Twin Falls Residents Miss The Most

Restaurants and businesses come and go, but there are always some that we are a little more disappointed to see go. Here are the 10 restaurants Twin Falls residents miss the most.

I was going to only do five, but there are so many to list that I had to up it to 10 and I am still going to miss some. So here, according to comments we have received, are the most missed restaurants from Twin Falls past.

 

  • 1

    Me 'N Ed's

    I have only been here for a few years and I have heard this place was absolutely amazing. Sad I missed out.

  • 2

    Sandpiper

    This was another apparent popular place that I am sad I missed out on. I hear the food was great.

  • 3

    Red Steer

    Starting to sense a bit of a theme with the meat/steak houses.

  • 4

    Prime Cut

    The name alone sounds like the food would be amazing.

  • 5

    Keystone

    This I heard was right up there with Me 'N Ed's when it came to pizza places.

  • 6

    Dale's Dogs

    Twin Falls used to have a hotdog place?! Come back!

  • 7

    River Rock Grill

    I did get to eat here once. It was great food and great ambiance.

  • 8

    Francisco's

    People who raved about this place really did RAVE about it.

  • 9

    North Chuck Wagon

    Another one that the name sounds amazing as well.

  • 10

    Chicago Connection

    BONUS: Guppies Hot Rod Grille. Technically it is coming back and it will still be close in Kimberly, but we sure do miss that place.

    What others did we miss

Sure there is only room for 10, but what else did we miss? What do you miss the most?

