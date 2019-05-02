10 Restaurants Twin Falls Residents Miss The Most
Restaurants and businesses come and go, but there are always some that we are a little more disappointed to see go. Here are the 10 restaurants Twin Falls residents miss the most.
I was going to only do five, but there are so many to list that I had to up it to 10 and I am still going to miss some. So here, according to comments we have received, are the most missed restaurants from Twin Falls past.
- 1
Me 'N Ed's
I have only been here for a few years and I have heard this place was absolutely amazing. Sad I missed out.
- 2
Sandpiper
This was another apparent popular place that I am sad I missed out on. I hear the food was great.
- 3
Red Steer
Starting to sense a bit of a theme with the meat/steak houses.
- 4
Prime Cut
The name alone sounds like the food would be amazing.
- 5
Keystone
This I heard was right up there with Me 'N Ed's when it came to pizza places.
- 6
Dale's Dogs
Twin Falls used to have a hotdog place?! Come back!
- 7
River Rock Grill
I did get to eat here once. It was great food and great ambiance.
- 8
Francisco's
People who raved about this place really did RAVE about it.
- 9
North Chuck Wagon
Another one that the name sounds amazing as well.
- 10
Chicago Connection
BONUS: Guppies Hot Rod Grille. Technically it is coming back and it will still be close in Kimberly, but we sure do miss that place.
What others did we miss