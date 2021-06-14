10 Surprising Things About Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin

1. He popped up again at CNN.

2. He’s admired at the network for his grasp of hard news.

3. His favorite ball club? The NY Met's. C’mon, the other one was too easy!

4. He’s got a handle on the pulse of the nation.

5. His hobby is the second most popular past-time among liberals. Number one is putting their hands in your pockets!

6. Only part of him stands for the national anthem.

7. His return to public life was a stretch.

8. Even with the pandemic over, nobody will shake his hand.

9. When he’s watching the Met's, he brings his own glove to the park. He's never attempted to make a catch.

10. Has an annoying habit of screaming during Zoom meetings.