$100,000 Reward Offered In Southwest Idaho Gas Station Shooting

Police in southwest Idaho are trying to revive interest in a four year old murder case of a gas station attendant that was shot by two men.

The shooting took place in December of 2014 at a convenience store in Notus , Idaho. Two men entered the building at night, shot clerk Chris Reese to death, and stole the store's safe. Below is footage from the incident, along with more details about the unsolved crime.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying these two men. The reward recently increased from $50,000 to $100,000.

If you think you know the identity of either one, please contact the department at 208-454-7480.