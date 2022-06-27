Gas prices are continuing to climb and they have reached all-time highs. With summer traveling and the Fourth of July fast approaching, there is no reason to think a decline will happen anytime soon. Due to the prices going up so high, many of us are looking for any way possible to save money by either alternative options or finding that one place that has affordable gas. While it may be tough to find a place selling gas significantly less, there are ways to cut down usage to save money in the long run.

Join a Rewards Program

One way to cut down costs of gas is to join a gas rewards program. Some of these are done through grocery stores that offer gas, through apps, or certain gas cards. It may not seem like much, but every cent matters, and 10 cents for the first gallon or per gallon is a great way to save money. It will add up over time and it is worth joining a rewards program.

Know When to Fill Your Tank

An unknown fact by many is that gas is typically cheaper earlier in the week. Fill up on a Monday or Tuesday, especially in the summer. Most people travel more on weekends and therefore gas is expected to go up when it is in higher demand. Also make sure to fill up a few days before a holiday, even if you are staying home. Gas will be going up for the Fourth of July weekend, and you can expect the same later this summer for Labor Day. Fill up a couple of days before and try to wait until a couple of days after if you can, and avoid filling up on weekends if possible.

Suffer Through the Temperature

You have to choose what is more important comfort or money. By turning off the ac or the heater once winter comes, you can save gas and stretch it further than you would think. This does take commitment and some discomfort on your part, but if saving those extra pennies and getting every drop of your gas is important then it might be worth it. The sacrifice may not be worth it, depending on the temperature that day. Take advantage of nice days, but some days it may be too hot or cold to do.

Keep Maintenance Up to Date

To get the most you can out of your gas, make sure to keep your oil up to date, use good oil, keep your tire pressure up, and any unneeded weight should be removed from the car. The heavier the car, the more gas it will need to use. Take out anything you may not need, remove ski racks if you aren't using them, and make your car as aerodynamic as you can. It may seem like a lot of effort, but it will help save money in the long run.

Adjust Your Driving Technique

To stretch your gas as much as possible, make sure to use cruise control when on highways and interstates. Try to find different routes to cut off any extra miles, or if you have a coworker that lives nearby try a carpool and switch days. If you become desperate enough you can always buy a new more gas-efficient car or electric car as well. Another technique to help, try coasting in slower areas and using the pedal-less through town when you can. This may upset fellow drivers, but you are stretching your gas.

Unfortunately, the price of gas does not seem to be coming down anytime soon and there isn't a black market for gas to find it cheaper elsewhere. The best thing you can do is to make sacrifices and adjust your car and driving style to make every drop go as far as you possibly can. Try new things and figure out what works for you, but it may be time to cash in that loose change in your car for some fuel.

