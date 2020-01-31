117 New Emojis Are Coming Our Way in 2020 [VIDEO]

Who would have ever thought that we could carry on whole conversations on our phones without even saying a word. Or typing a word, for that matter. It seems like emojis have taken over the world, and I admit, I can't imagine going through a day without using them. And according to emojipedia.com, we'll have a whole lot more to choose from this year, 117 to be exact. The new emojis include bubble tea, a transgender flag, a pickup truck, polar bear, and fondue. In addition there will be '55 gender and skin-tone variants, including new gender-inclusive emojis.'

The new additions were announced today by the Unicode Consortium, and will be available later this year. Check out the newest symbols below, y'all.