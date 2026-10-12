I suppose they do in Ketchum, where I expect a land acknowledgment any day. Maybe in Hailey, a few parts of Pocatello, and at Boise City Hall. Look, if you want an Indigenous Peoples Day, there are plenty of openings on the calendar, but today is Columbus Day because of a major and provable historical event. A man from Europe somehow found his way to what we now call North America when it was considered a fool’s errand. We need to mention that he didn’t come to kill; he came to trade.

Normal People Don't Smash and Cry

I worked with a pleasant man named Armand Magnarelli. He was a World War Two guy, when Americans of Italian descent signed up in droves to fight tyranny. One Columbus Day, we were talking at a ceremony. A few days earlier, an angry mob of liberals had tossed what they called blood (it was red paint) on a Columbus statue. Armand told me that when he went to the movies and watched Italians portrayed as gangsters, he didn’t jump up from his seat and toss blood on the screen.

Vandalism Isn't an Adult Policy

I suppose there are some people in Oregon, and college campuses in Idaho, who’ll be out today conducting vandalism seminars. Until someone Jewish is spotted walking by, and then the liberal mob will lose its focus and chase another cause. But I think the high water mark for wokeness passed a long time ago. Probably in 2024, judging by election results. Most people are more concerned about the price of gas, which I noticed this morning is down 32 cents over two weeks at one local gas station.