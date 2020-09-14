16 Pickup Lines That Only Make Sense In Twin Falls

Pickup lines are the practice lines for becoming good a dad. Seriously, think about it - pickup lines are cheesy, don't always work, but seem like a good idea when shared. Also, pickup lines are a great way then for a lady to judge how good of a father the man will be. I was reading a funny article a few days ago that suggested we should use breakup lines when ending a relationship. Some of their suggestions are pretty great too:

It's time we cancel our gym membership, because we're not working out anymore.

Are we tectonic plates? Because we're drifting apart.

Our relationship is like my financial status: Broke.

I don't know what I'd do without you, but starting right now I'm going to give it a try.

Are you in a tunnel? Because we're breaking up.

Obviously that wouldn't be good for every relationship finale, but it could work sometimes. Reading that article I got to thinking about lines that could be used only around Twin Falls. With a little help from some co-workers we came up with your new list of perfect, local, Twin Falls pickup lines. Use them wisely and good luck in your future relationship.