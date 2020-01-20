18-year-old Passenger Killed in N. Idaho Crash

TWIN LAKES, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rathdrum 18-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday when the car he was in lost control and was broadsided by a pickup.

According to Idaho State Police, Andrew Lucas, 18, had been a passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Tytus Aske, 18, of Spirit Lake who lost control, slid into the opposing lane and was hit by a Ford pickup at around 1:44 p.m. on State Highway 41 near Twin Lakes.

The crash blocked traffic for about three hours. ISP said the driver of the Ford, Ronnie Vaughn, 68, and his passenger Debra Vaughn, 65, both of Priest River, along with Aske were taken to an area hospital.