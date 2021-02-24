19-year-old Identified as Victim of Avalanche Near Elko

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A 19-year-old from Spring Creek, Nevada has been identified as the snowmobiler killed in an avalanche near Elko during the weekend.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office identified the rider as Ethan Lulay, of Spring Creek, Nevada. Lulay had been riding with two other snowmobilers near Castle Lake in Lamoille Canyon on February 20, at just before noon when they were caught in an avalanche.

One of the other snowmobilers was injured by the avalanche, the other was able to ride out of the area and call for help. The injured man was taken to an area hospital.

Lulay's body was found and recovered Sunday morning during a brief closure of the canyon.