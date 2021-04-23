19-year-old Sentenced for Stabbing Twin Falls Man

POCATELLO, Idaho(KLIX)-A Fort Hall 19-year-old will spend more than three years in a federal prison for the 2020 stabbing of a Twin Falls man.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Lance Jonathon Broncho was sentenced to 40 months in prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Broncho will serve nearly as long on supervised release after being let go from prison.

According to court documents, in April 2020, Broncho traveled from Twin Falls with the victim in a van to the Fort Hall reservation. Once the pair arrived, Broncho stabbed the man several times in the abdomen and stole his van, leaving the victim on the side of the road.

A person driving by found the victim lying in the road and called police. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. Broncho was later found and admitted to stabbing the Twin Falls man and taking his van. For Hall Police and the FBI investigated the crime.

Broncho pleaded guilty to the crime in December of 2020.