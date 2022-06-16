Man Stabbed Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a stabbing near Buhl Thursday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man was stabbed at around 4:40 p.m. and flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital. The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident and there was not threat to the general public. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

More information to come...

