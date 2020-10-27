COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 20-year-old was killed when the car she was in went through a flashing red light and was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday morning in Coeur d'Alene.

According to Idaho State Police, Bayli Sieverding, of Post Falls was a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when it went through the light on Appleway Avenue at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 at around 1:44 a.m. The car was hit on the passenger side by a Freightliner pulling two trailers driven by Jason Hirschel, 29, of Rathdrum, he was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai, 18-year-old Jordan Sieverding, and another passenger, Orion Trask, 19, of Post Falls, were taken to Kootenai Health. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about five hours.