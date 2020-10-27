20-year-old Killed in Crash with Semi at Intersection in North Idaho

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 20-year-old was killed when the car she was in went through a flashing red light and was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday morning in Coeur d'Alene.

According to Idaho State Police, Bayli Sieverding, of Post Falls was a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when it went through the light on Appleway Avenue at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 at around 1:44 a.m. The car was hit on the passenger side by a Freightliner pulling two trailers driven by Jason Hirschel, 29, of Rathdrum, he was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai, 18-year-old Jordan Sieverding, and another passenger, Orion Trask, 19, of Post Falls, were taken to Kootenai Health. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about five hours.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Coeur d'Alene, crash, fatality, Idaho State Police
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top