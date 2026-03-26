I told a friend last week I was ready for a road trip. She asked what I had in mind, and I suggested Coeur d’Alene. To which she said she would like to go along. I’m sure Coeur d’Alene is marvelous no matter the time of year, but I suspect the April weather could be more accommodating in April, however. One weekend in early May, I drove to Ogden and visited the air museum when it was 83 degrees and sunny. Time ran long, and I didn’t make the rail museum. I returned the following Saturday and drove through snow over the summit. We live in a part of the country where there are no weather guarantees.

The Choice Could Be a Selfish One

Choosing between SLC and CdA isn’t easy. I guess the latter would be more romantic, but Salt Lake City offers a lot more to see. Since I wouldn’t describe my relationship with my friend as overly romantic at the moment, and faith limits our options on that front, I may decide to go south versus north.

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If it’s just me, I’ll pick Salt Lake City. The other place is beautiful, but so are a lot of places. Personally, I like the history of Utah, and there are a lot more museums. You can also eat at a greasy spoon (my preference) when alone. If I’m with a woman, dining becomes much more formal.

Maybe There's a Third Option

Maybe I can reach another conclusion. Bend, Oregon, offers great restaurants, beautiful views, and a day trip to Crater Lake. In between the city and the lake is the High Desert Museum. The place even has an Evel Knievel exhibit. After months of hibernation, I’ll take any of these places.

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