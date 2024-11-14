My Recommendations for Shipping Idaho’s Best Christmas Gifts

Like many of you, I have family scattered all over the country. At Christmas, it isn’t possible to see them all, so I end up shipping a lot of gifts. I’ve made a habit in recent years of shipping a lot of Idaho-based or themed items.

You can ship everything from locally sourced honey to cheeses and clothing, to name only a few items.



My relatives appear to like clothing. When they wear an Idaho-themed sweatshirt, they constantly encounter people on the streets who have family in some part of our state and comment about their thrilling visits here.

One year, I mailed hoodies with an illustration of Shoshone Falls printed on the clothing. Big hits with the recipients! You can find many of these gifts in local shops.

You can find gifts at shops in Boise and some of the museums. There’s a go-to shop I use in Coeur d’Alene. Twin Falls's visitor center next to the Snake River Canyon is another source. All of these venues allow you to shop locally.

If it promotes tourism, I’m also okay with the outcome. Let’s face it: Someone walking around New York with a Ketchum shirt is a billboard for the travel industry.



If you want to expand your local Idaho gist list, I recommend calling your local Chamber of Commerce. You’ll get some great recommendations, from jams to drinking mugs and even some fine confections. The people who make all these things will also have a Merry Christmas. It's great for the local economy.

