20-Year-Old Male Added To Southwest Idaho Most Wanted For Felony

Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a 20-year-old male wanted for felony failure to comply. This individual's criminal status has been elevated to that of "most wanted," by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Do you know the whereabouts of Jacob Michael Pridgen? His profile has been shared on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. Pridgen is wanted as of December 23, 2020.

He is 6'1", and weighs 175 pounds. The wanted man has brown hair and brown eyes, and his birthdate is August 1, 2000. No bond has been issued in this case.

If you have any information on Jacob Michael Pridgen that could be of use to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, please call 208-577-3000. To leave an anonymous tip, or receive future alerts as to most wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, click here.