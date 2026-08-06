Pregnant women should stay inside and near filtered air. I happened to be working this morning on some segments for my radio show when I heard a doctor on TV talking about the dangers of wildfire smoke. It’s now listed as the primary pollutant impacting pregnancy. I searched and saw several related stories, including one from last week. You can see the latest by clicking here. The dangers can be severe.

Women Can't Avoid the Threat

The smoke is inhaled, and then the toxins enter the blood. Results can include premature birth and low birth weight. These can translate to later issues with motor control, brain development, and learning disabilities.

Many pollutants of the past that created issues with pregnancy were lowered through innovation and public awareness, but all those gains could be offset by wildfire smoke, which we’ve had our share of in recent years. Wildfire smoke now accounts for two-thirds of the days every year when we have dangerous air quality, and is similar to breathing in exhaust fumes. The study doesn’t even include the impact of recent years.

More Fires Create a Bigger Threat

Exposure to wildfire smoke in our part of the country doubled over the period of the study! Oregon is on pace to have its worst fire season on record, and of course, the smoke billows over Idaho. Pregnant women would benefit by exercising indoors and avoiding work that keeps them outside. Researchers warn babies could have more congenital defects as a result of inflammation in the womb.