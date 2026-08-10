You wouldn’t call the crowd massive, but it was two-thirds the size of the turnout for a similar meeting in Meridian, which draws from a much larger Treasure Valley population. What you saw Sunday afternoon at the Reformed Church off Pole Line Road in Twin Falls was a gathering of representatives from area churches and some political leaders. They received instructions on how to battle against Proposition 1. It appears on the November ballot.

This is a Battle for Our Souls

Proposition 1 is an attempt to reverse what’s erroneously labeled an abortion ban by Democrats and libertines. The current law does give doctors discretion if a mother’s life is in danger. The propagandists on the left conveniently leave out that detail. As some have explained, their goal is to repeal the law and use infanticide as birth control, and possibly up to nine months before birth. Some provisions in the repeal effort would also eliminate parental notification if a child decides to transition from boy to girl, or girl to boy.

The GOP is Fighting Outside Money

The Idaho Republican Party is organizing the strategy sessions across the state, however. The abortion lobby is spending money on advertising as if it has a printing press. In amounts totaling tens of thousands of dollars a week since early July. The abortion lobby can’t raise nearly that kind of money in Idaho. The big donors are from California, Oregon, and Washington, where liberals are working to destabilize Idaho’s traditional culture.

If you click on this link, you can get more details on how you can defend life and stop the culture of death from reviving itself in our state.

Bill Colley Bill Colley