2018 Twin Falls Free Summer Lunch Schedule and Locations

The free summer lunch program for kids age 1 to 18 has begun in Twin Falls for the summer of 2018. The free lunches will be available each weekday in June, July, and August from 11:30am -12:45pm except on the 4th of July. There are also a few changes to locations from previous years so check the list below for the location closest to your home in Twin Falls.

Bickel Elementary

Harrison Elementary

Oregon Trail Elementary

Magic Valley High School

Canyon Ridge High School

South Hills Middle School

Light House Christian School

Harry Barry Park

Vista Bonita Park

Sunrise Park

City Park

Harmon Park

Clyde Thomsen Park

It is worth noting that the national site has more locations listed than the flyer sent out in Twin Falls, so it may be worth double checking if a location is closer to you and not listed here. The Summer Food Rocks site still lists Morningside, Boys and Girls Club, Frontier Park, plus locations in Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Hansen, Dietrich, Wendell, and Burley.