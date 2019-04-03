2019 Easter Egg Hunts in the Magic Valley

With Easter right around the corner, we want to be sure you find every possible instance when you can take your kids or grandkids out to hunt for eggs. Here is a list of all the Easter Egg Hunts happening in the Magic Valley in 2019:

April 12

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt : 6-9 p.m. at First B- FBC Twin Falls located at 910 Shoshone St. E Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

April 13

Heritage Assisted Living Annual Easter Egg Hunt : 2-5 p.m. at Heritage Assisted Living & Memory Care located at 622 Filer Ave. W Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

April 14

Palm Sunday EGGstravaganza : 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship located at 1061 Eastland Dr. N, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Palm Sunday EGGstravaganza: 12:30 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship located at 711 21st Street in Heyburn, Idaho. A light lunch and potluck will follow the event.

April 20

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 8 - 9:30 a.m. at Forsyth Park in Jerome. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. for people 0-12 years old. For more details about this free community event contact the Jerome Recreation Department at 208-324-3389.

Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast : 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge #2807 located at 412 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho 83338.

Easter Egg Hunt : 10 - 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church located at 254 Highway 30 Filer, Idaho 83328.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp at Richfield Water Tower Park in Richfield. There will be three age groups: 0-4, 5-7, and 8-10 years old.

Ridley's Family Market Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. at Neptune Park located at 3rd Street in Rupert, Idaho. Be sure to BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket).

April 21

Easter Egg Hunt : 10:45 - 11:15 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church located at 464 Carriage Ln. N. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Don't see your Easter Egg Hunt on the list? Let us know about the event by emailing ellyn.felton@townsquaremedia.com .