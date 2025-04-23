Boise Idaho Rainbow Flag Dispute is Headed for Court

That’s the view of Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. She spoke with Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. Rubel, a Democrat, says the law that kick-started the dispute between state and city governments has no teeth. No enforcement mechanism. This raises a question for me: why would the flag flap end up in court?

Is This to Distract Us?

Former state legislator Ron Nate has suggested the amount of coverage being given to the spat is out of proportion and distracts us from bigger issues. Nate is a Republican and the President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. He spoke with Magic Valley This Morning and shared that after some patriots covered the rainbow flag and hoisted a Revolutionary War era flag that praised God, then Boise’s Mayor pulled down the patriotic flag Easter Sunday and discarded it on the pavement.

Is this really a big deal for people in Boise? Credit Bill Colley. Is this a big deal for people in Boise? Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Some politicians are looking forward to a hot reception. They work to annoy people of faith while kowtowing to tiny political minorities. And that’s what this is about. It’s an appeal to a small group that comprises a big share of the liberal donor base.

Is There a Double Standard?

Rubel raised a salient point. Should the state government dictate policy for local governments? Many of us were asking the same thing five years ago, as our liberties were snatched from us during the so-called pandemic. The Democrats were all for masking you, closing churches, small businesses, and demanding you stay locked up in your homes. “Rules for you but not for me!”

If voters in Boise insist on performance art and platitudes, fine, but leave me alone when it comes to my own choices about where I shop, travel, and worship.

Life goes on for most people there. Credit Bill Colley. Life goes on for most people there. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

