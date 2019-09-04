2019 Haunted Attractions Opening Soon In The Magic Valley

The holiday season is upon us! I can't believe summer is about done and Halloween is right around the spooky dark corner. The Magic Valley is a great place to pay money and get scared. There are events for kids, families, and of course the not kid friendly attractions. While many of the Halloween houses and corn mazes haven't made any official declarations of opening dates we do have some useful info. The Haunted Swamp posted on Facebook about their grand opening and I was able to get The Haunted Mansions of Albion to tell me about their opening date too.

The Haunted Swamp will have their grand opening on Friday, September 27th, 2019. They'll be open from 7:30 PM until 11 PM. The Haunted Swamp isn't the right event for all ages so they do a Kiddie Day and kids of all ages can go and enjoy the Swamp on October 19th at noon. The Haunted Swamp is still looking for haunters and performing groups to take over the big stage some nights. The Haunted Swamp is in Twin Falls at 646 South Park.

The Haunted Mansions of Albion will be opening the first weekend of October. On their website you can buy tickets in advance for each weekend in October plus the Thursday on which Halloween falls. Auditions for haunters will take place on Friday the 13th. The Haunted Mansions are in Albion at 437 E. North Street and includes the School of Chaos, House of Clowns, and Creature Academy.

There are also always great corn maze option including the CSI Corn Maze and Twin Falls Corn Maze but neither of those have any online information readily available posted yet on opening dates.