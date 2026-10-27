Sun Valley, Idaho, is the best place for post-menopausal women. Is that the lead-in to a joke? No, it’s according to a recent survey. So, if your name is Prudence, Bertha, or Gertrude, Blaine County has a retreat for you! I’ll also note that the neighborhood is filled with limousine liberals, so older conservative women may find it uncomfortable, but most of them tough it out when it comes to aging. No matter your political philosophy, I know a lot of husbands who would be happy to send the wife away for a week during that delicate time of life.

Malibu Lost to Sun Valley

You can read more about what makes a great menopausal retreat by clicking here. Apparently, proximity to yoga plays a big part in easing the change of life. How did we get through millennia without knowing this? When I was young, my grandmothers spent their time playing Bridge or Hearts, and sipping tea with neighbors. They didn’t appear to have mood swings, kept passing out cookies when I visited, and never growled at me while I was there.

The Guys Know this is an Excuse for Drinking

Are there hotels that advertise packages for women going through this period (or now lack thereof at this late stage)? Guys have already been doing this for as long as I can remember. Men call it golf or fishing weekends. It often involves a designated driver and Tylenol by Sunday.

What advice do you have for women who don���t have Pilates close to home? Or do you even dare to suggest anything to the wife as she passes through this stage of life?