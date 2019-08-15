2019 Kids Fest At College Of Southern Idaho

Summer is about to end and school starts on Monday but the outdoor fun in the Magic Valley continues. Saturday, August 24th the 2019 Kids Fest will happen at the College of Southern Idaho.

Each year KMVT teams up with groups from around Southern Idaho to put on this free event which includes activities for kids and adults. Kids Fest happens at CSI in front of the Herrett Center starting at 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. There will be booths with information on kids safety and health, games, a climbing wall, bounce houses, and mini trains to ride in.

If you are feeling energetic, or want to force the family to get out and move, there will also be a Superhero Family Fun Run. You can dress up in hero costumes or just show up ready to have fun. The 'run' is actually a non-competitive one mile walk or run (or pedal on balance bike for the kids) around the CSI campus. Registration for kids is free and adult registration is a requested $10 donation to help St. Luke's Children's Community Health Fund. The fun run starts at 10:30 and participants should show up at 9:30. Pre-register for free at the RunSignUp event site. Money donations will only be accepted at the event.

As an added bonus, and a reprieve from the sun, there will be special solar viewings at the Centennial Observatory during the event. Admission for the viewings is also free and will give your family a chance to see sun spots, the solar atmosphere, planets, and some stars.