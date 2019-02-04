2019 Twin Falls Animal Shelter Furrball Fundraiser

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Furrball Fundraiser is the perfect event to get out for a good cause. They'll have a cool addition to the event this year with the Pet ID Tag Booth where you can make a personalized identification tag for your pets.

This is the 11th year for the event. The fundraiser will also include live music, a photo booth, raffles, auction items, food, and a no-host bar.

The Furrball is the main fundraiser for the shelter to raise money to help the animals that come to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter with medical issues. Tickets for the event on March 2nd are on sale now for $40 at the shelter or by phone. The event will be happening at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.