After giving you time to vote, we have a winner in our 2021 Christmas Pet Photo Contest.

From horses to dogs, and cats in trees, thanks to all who submitted stellar pics of your pets.

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center loading...

2nd Runners Up: Ethel Marie and Kayla

Congratulations to Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center for submitting this pic of Ethel Marie and Kayla. Their Christmas Spirit is showing, and so is their sassy attitude. Enjoy your $100 gift card to Valley Country Store

Zeke by Cleo Keener Zeke by Cleo Keener loading...

Runner Up: Zeke

We loved this pic of Zeke. Never before have we seen a dog so patiently participating in a photo shoot. We're guessing that some pretty awesome training and treats went into this effort. Enjoy your $200 gift card to Valley Country Store!

Remi and Benji by Mason Remi and Benji by Mason loading...

1st Prize Winners: Remi and Benji

This year, corgis Remi and Benji grab the win with the most votes. Congratulations to Mason and Maggie Goodman for having some of the cutest pups around Twin Falls and we hope you enjoy your $300 gift card to Valley Country Store.

A big thank you to Valley View Veterinary Clinic for partnering with us for this contest. Also thanks to everyone who submitted photos and participated. It was really fun looking through all your pictures.

2021 Pet Photo Poll Results 2021 Pet Photo Poll Results loading...

Until next time, keep taking pics of your pets... You never know when they might help you win big!

