We're teaming up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win one of three prizes in the 2021 Halloween Pet Photo Contest:

1st place: $200 Valley Country Store gift card

2nd place: $100 Tomato's gift card

3rd place: $50 Tomato's gift card

Here's what you need to know to enter your pet photo:

Submit your photo using the "Submit Media" tool on our radio station app. Please include the pet's name and the owner's name. Only JPG files are allowed for submission. Deadline to enter the contest is 11:59 p.m. MST on November 5, 2021. Finalists will be posted on our website for voting to begin November 8, 2021. The winner will be announced on November 15, 2021.

*Prize redemption is subject terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.