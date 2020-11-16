2020 Halloween Pet Photo Contest Winners Announced

Thanks to all of you who submitted and voted for your favorite Halloween pet pic this year.

All of the eligible votes have been counted we'd like to congratulate our winning photos.

2020 Halloween Pet Photo Poll Results

Thanks to everyone who submitted and voted this year and get ready for another chance to win. Beginning December 1, 2020 we plan on launching our annual Christmas Pet Photo contest for a chance for you to win more great prizes.

It’s all brought to you by Valley View Veterinary Clinic in Twin Falls. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the other half working on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.