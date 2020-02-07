2020 Idaho Summer Concerts Schedule

For being a state full of potatoes and cattle, Idaho has a surprising number of great concert venues and big acts frequently stop by for shows. Most big venues are a short drive from the Magic Valley but there are a number of smaller locations scattered around Southern Idaho. The Boise area is home to the Ford Idaho Center, Extra Mile Arena, The Knitting Factory, Morrison Center, and the Nampa Civic Center. The Sun Valley Pavilion is a frequent concert stop for performers and the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center has been bringing in some big acts. Idaho Falls even has their Civic Auditorium and performers even do shows in Twin Falls at 360's Main Event Center. And, even though Cactus Pete's isn't in Idaho it is one of the most visited locations for concerts as they have indoor and outdoor venues.

2020 Summer Concert Schedule For Idaho Venues

Info for concerts before summer begins can be found below: