2020 Idaho Summer Concerts Schedule
For being a state full of potatoes and cattle, Idaho has a surprising number of great concert venues and big acts frequently stop by for shows. Most big venues are a short drive from the Magic Valley but there are a number of smaller locations scattered around Southern Idaho. The Boise area is home to the Ford Idaho Center, Extra Mile Arena, The Knitting Factory, Morrison Center, and the Nampa Civic Center. The Sun Valley Pavilion is a frequent concert stop for performers and the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center has been bringing in some big acts. Idaho Falls even has their Civic Auditorium and performers even do shows in Twin Falls at 360's Main Event Center. And, even though Cactus Pete's isn't in Idaho it is one of the most visited locations for concerts as they have indoor and outdoor venues.
2020 Summer Concert Schedule For Idaho Venues
- Blue October 06-17-20 at the Knitting Factory
- Chris Stapleton 6-18-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- Goo Goo Dolls 7-23-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- Thomas Rhett 7-24-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- Kenny Chesney 8-5-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- Vampire Weekend 8-10-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- Doobie Brothers 9-3-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- Matchbox 20 9-12-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- Nickleback 9-18-20 at the Ford Idaho Center
- KISS 9-22-20 at Extra Mile Arena
- Dan + Shay 10-20-20 at Extra Mile Arena
Info for concerts before summer begins can be found below:
- Tool, Korn, Brantley Gilbert, Baby Shark Live, Miranda Lambert, Cher at Ford Idaho Center.
- Journey, James Taylor, JoJo Siwa at Extra Mile Arena.
- Rosanne Cash, Ronnie Milsap, Whiskey Meyers, Amy Grant, Tiger Army, Coheed and Cambria, at Knitting Factory.
- Tracy Byrd, Rodney Carrington at Shoshone-Bannock Event Center.
- Sawyer Brown, Skid Row, Diamond Rio, Sam Riggs, Joe Diffie, Sir Mix-a-Lot, at Cactus Pete's.