South Idaho Teen Missing Since Feb 5 Found Safe

Monica Corona has been found and is no longer missing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A southwest Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Monica Corona? The Nampa Police Department would like anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 208-465-2257. She hasn't had contact with those close to her since February 5, 2020.

Corona,17, is listed at 4'10", and 110 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Corona has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.