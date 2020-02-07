Two-vehicle Crash in Eastern Idaho Claims Wyoming Man

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man driving a pickup pulling a trailer was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Swan Valley Thursday afternoon.

Johnathan Rieth, 43, of Freedom, Wyoming was driving a late 80's Nissan pickup pulling a trailer with a snowmobile on U.S. Highway 26 at around 1:11 p.m. between Irwin and the Wyoming state line when he lost control and hit a 2019 Ram pickup, according to Idaho State Police.

Rieth died from his injuries at the scene, the driver of the Ram, Lonnie Wilson, 39, of Las Vegas, Nevada was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The highway was completely blocked for more than two hours while crews cleared the scene, partial blockage continued for another hour and a half.