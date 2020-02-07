Traffic Set to Shift for U.S. 93 Widening in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Traffic is set to shift next week as crews prepare the next step to widen U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County.

The Idaho Transportation Department says as early as Feb. 15, drivers will be moved onto a temporary roadway, “We determined it would be best to build two temporary roadway diversions for this project,” said ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Sam Purser in a prepared statement. “This will allow traffic to continue moving through the area while construction is underway.”

U.S. 93 will be widened between 200 S Road and 300 S Road from two lanes, one lane north and one lane going south, into two lanes going south and two lanes going north. Speed in the construction area will be dropped to 25 mph with signs and orange barrels to guide drivers through. “This project will improve safety at the US-93/200 South intersection for both passenger and commercial vehicles,” explained Purser. “The end result will be a divided highway similar to what drivers encounter two miles south of this area.”

