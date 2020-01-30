2020 Twin Falls Animal Shelter Furrball Fundraiser Event

The Furrball is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. With funds raised each year the shelter is able to care for the thousands of animals that come through the doors. The 2020 event will be their 12th year throwing a party to help the pets. This is your chance to have a fun night out for a great cause.

The Furrball will be the evening of March 7th from 6 to 10 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. There is reserved seating only so get your tickets as soon as you can. They go on sale at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter February 3rd and will be $45. The fun event will include appetizers, a no-host bar, live music, raffles, auction items, and a photo booth.

All the proceeds from the event will be used to help the injured or sick animals that come into the shelter. Last year, one of the big stories about how these funds were helpful, a pup named Trooper came to the shelter after being hit by a car and left for dead. His spine and pelvis were broken. After multiple surgeries, paid for by Furrball donations, he's on the mend.

If you want to help out in other ways, the event organizers are looking for items they can raffle and auction. They are also in need of delicious dessert options and cash sponsors.