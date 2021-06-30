Townsquare Media Twin Falls' McCash for Kids event sponsored by Beams Flooring America, The Advocates Injury Attorneys, Babbles Cleaners and Les Schwab Tires is happening on July 13, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. The event raises money to help struggling families in the Magic Valley afford school supplies for the upcoming school year.

If you're interested in donating to the cause, stop by one of the nine McDonald's locations in Buhl, Bliss, Burley, Gooding, and Twin Falls and eat during the event. McDonald's is donating 25% of the proceeds they make to help buy school supplies. If you don't want to eat, you can just donate cash or donate online anytime and 100% of the proceeds will go to South Central Community Action Partnership to help buy supplies for families.

We're also having a competition between our four Townsquare Media stations to see who can raise the most money. If you want to say hi to your favorite radio people and help them out while helping the community, you can find them at the following locations: