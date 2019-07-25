McCash For Kids Has Most Successful Year Yet

The total amount raised during Townsquare Media Twin Falls' McCash for Kids event sponsored by Beams Flooring America, Twin Falls State Farm, and Miracle Hot Springs held on July 23 has been announced. This year was the most successful year yet for McCash for Kids, with a total of $3,790.42 raised. In conjunction with the money raised, Townsquare Media is also donating $1,000 to South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) for the cause.

With eight McDonald's locations in Buhl, Burley, Gooding, and Twin Falls who participated in the event, proceeds were raised for the SCCAP to help buy supplies for families.

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. during the event, the McDonald's locations donated 25% of the proceeds they made to the cause to help buy school supplies. People were also able to donate money as well if they didn't want to eat, or wanted to give more during the event.

Thanks again to everyone who participated or gave in the cause! We couldn't have made such a difference without your support.