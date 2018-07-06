2018 McCash For Kids In The Magic Valley
It's Big Macs for backpacks time again! McCash for Kids 2018 is your chance to eat at McDonald's and help ensure Magic Valley kids have the school supplies they need for the upcoming year.
McCash for Kids 2018 will take place on July 23rd at McDonald's locations in the Magic Valley including Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, Burley, and Gooding between 5 and 8pm. The more you eat the more you'll be helping as McDonald's will be donating 25% of the proceeds to help buy school supplies! South Central Community Action Partnership will then make sure those supplies get to the kids that need them.
Our radio stations will be at select McDonald's locations so stop by and see us or you can visit the restaurant closest to you.
- 98.3 The Snake will be at the McDonald’s on Addison in Twin Falls.
- 95.7 KEZJ will be at the McDonald’s on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.
- News Radio 1310 KLIX will be at the McDonald's on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls.
- KOOL 96.5 will be at the McDonald’s on Poleline in Twin Falls.
- Elite Restoration
- Delta Dental
- Idaho Central Credit Union
- Pinnacle Technologies
- Magic Valley Orthodontics
- Warmart Tattoo and Body Piercing
- Butte Irrigation
- Gentry Floors
- PMT
- MVP Coatings
- Magic Valley Speedway
- Anytime Fitness
- South Central Community Action Partnership
- Magic Valley McDonald's
- Southern Idaho's New Country 95.7 KEZJ, News Radio 1310 KLIX, Southern Idaho's Super Hits KOOL 96.5, and The Classic Rock Station 98.3 The Snake!
Take your family out to eat at any Magic Valley McDonald’s the evening of July 23th and help us raise money for South Central Community Action Partnership to send our kids back to school with the supplies they need!