McCash For Kids To Be Held July 23 in Magic Valley

Townsquare Media Twin Falls' McCash for Kids event sponsored by Beams Flooring America, Doug Stokes State Farm, and Miracle Hot Springs is happening on July 23, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. The event raises money to help families in the Magic Family afford school supplies for the upcoming school year.

If you're interested in donating to the cause, stop by one of the eight McDonald's locations in Buhl, Burley, Gooding, and Twin Falls and eat during the event. McDonald's is donating 25% of the proceeds they make to help buy school supplies. If you don't want to eat, you can just donate cash and 100% of the proceeds will go to the South Central Community Action Partnership to help buy supplies for families.

We're also having a competition between our four Townsquare Media stations to see who can raise the most money. If you want to say hi to your favorite DJs and help them out while helping the community, you can find them at the following locations: