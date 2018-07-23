5 Things You Need To Know About McCash For Kids

Today is the day for McCash for Kids! It is a great event to support kids in need while also getting a good dinner. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

1.) The event is from 5P - 8P today and 25% of all proceeds goes to charity. You can also donate any change you have to the event! So, just round up your order to the nearest dollar or collect the change in your cup holder and donate it for a good cause.

2.) All the proceeds stay local. That is right, every single cent stays here in the Magic Valley helping Magic Valley kids in need.

3.) You are helping students AND TEACHERS. The money is given to South Central Community Action Partnership to purchase school supplies for children who otherwise may not have them. And we all know so many teachers go out of their way to purchase extra school supplies for their classrooms. Help students, help teachers with just the purchase of a meal and some change.

4.) You can go to ANY Magic Valley area McDonald's and support the cause. All locations are participating.

5.) Technically, this is a competition between Townsquare Media stations. (KOOL 96.5, 95.7 KEZJ, KLIX 1310 and 98.3 The Snake) our goals are to raise as much money as possible. But each station wants to bring in the most. So, if you can, support your favorite station.

Locations:

Kimberly Road - 95.7 KEZJ

Addison - 98.3 The Snake

Poleline - Kool 96.5

Blue Lakes - 1310 AM KLIX