Rooster Up For Adoption At Twin Falls Animal Shelter

I am not surprised but much anymore, but this one made me do a double take. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has a rooster available for adoption. If you don't live in city limits and you want a rooster, or maybe you're missing one, check it out.

This guy is actually really pretty. He is available for adoption after 2:30 p.m. on Friday May 22nd. If you know who owns this guy please let the Twin Falls Animal Shelter know. If no one claims him then you can definitely adopt him yourself.

**CAN NOT be adopted to a home in City limits****

Roosters are not allowed within city limits and I believe 5 hens are allowed to be on one property. I am not sure if this is a friendly rooster or a mean rooster. The last experience I had with a rooster was a Polish Rooster named Joe and he liked to attack me. In fact he liked to attack everyone with his razor sharp talons. But there was something charming about him.

If I did not live in city limits I would definitely consider getting a rooster and some hens, get myself some adorable baby chicks. The problem is I would want them as pets and my boyfriend would want them as food. It is the same reason I am not allowed to have a pet cow or pig. Stupid rules.