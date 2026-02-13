My first Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show was 11 years ago. I had just arrived and was dispatched to Home Depot to buy an extension cord. I was told I would be reimbursed. I wasn’t. It has been worth some great stories over the years. One February, I saw kids sledding on a slope behind the Expo Center. Not much of a hill, but more snow than we’ll see this year.

Some Points of Interest are Amusing

Perhaps the most unusual thing I ever saw (aside from the Pink Panther) was a gardening exhibit that had everyone talking. Because a large stone on sale for outdoor use looked like a large phallus. I’m not making it up. By the third day, someone brought this to the attention of the vendor, who hadn’t seemed to have noticed. Many of my coworkers took pictures, and when new people came to work in the following years, the story graphically made the rounds at our planning meetings.

My role is somewhat limited as I’m no longer a young guy. I monitor the VIP lounge, and I get to meet some very nice people participating in the show. However, there are bursts of activity followed by long periods where I’m all alone, and I watch the activity on the floor above.

Signs of Spring

What I think is most fun about the show is how happy people look to be with a break from winter. The days are growing longer, but are still short. What you see on the floor is a reminder that better days are ahead. They pass quickly, and then we’re all complaining about triple-digit temperatures.