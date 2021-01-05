With about a week checked off in the new year, what have you been doing to make this year better, or make yourself better? Do you set New Year's resolutions or do you not believe in putting that kind of stress on yourself? Or, are you constantly trying to be better every day - rather than a resolution each year you have a life resolution?

We can all be better or do better at something in our lives. Many people make resolutions to be healthy by eating less (or more), exercising, paying off bills to get out of debt, or saving enough money to buy a big ticket item. I call those the adult resolutions. They are great goals to set, but they aren't fun. I think we should all set adult goals and also include some fun goals to help us find joy in between the less fun resolutions.

What you decide to do is up to you, but I do know there are many things every one of us in Twin Falls can work on and that's the 21 New Year's resolutions for Twin Falls in 2021 you'll find below. Some of these are daily goals and others may take you a bit longer, but that's the point. Goals and resolutions aren't meant to be done in one day and then you are finished. Long term and short term goals are essential to success.