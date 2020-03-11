21-year-old Killed in Head-on Crash on North Idaho Highway
RATHDRUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash near Rathdrum on Tuesday.
According to Idaho State Police, Gage Frizzell, of Coeur d'Alene, was killed when his Subaru Legacy collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup on State Highway 53, just west of Rathdrum. The driver of the Ford, Patrick Creekmore, 45, of Rathdrum, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ISP said both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked the highway for more than two hours while crews worked the scene.
