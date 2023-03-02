HOUSER, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people died in two-vehicle crash near Hauser, Idaho on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, a Toyota Tacoma and a Chevrolet Silverado collided on State Highway 53 at just before 6 p.m. between Rathdrum and Hauser. A 26-year-old Sandpoint man was driving the Toyota westbound when he crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet, killing the 58-year-old female driver from Priest River. The Sandpoint man was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app