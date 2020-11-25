2nd South Market Closer To Opening; Add Pizzeria To Line Up

We have been patiently waiting for Idaho's first food hall to open up at 2nd South Market. They are getting closer to opening and they have filled up all their tenant spaces with the addition of a pizzeria.

According to 2nd South Market, they have added Lucy's Pizzeria to the food hall. The pizzeria is New York style pizza that has two other locations in Idaho and other locations in Utah.

Lucy's Pizzeria will not only have New York style pizza but they will also offer calzones, sandwiches and salads. Yummy we can't wait.

The full list of tenants in 2nd South Market are now:

CloverLeaf Creamery

Full Steam Espresso

Lucy's NY Pizzeria

Poke & Sushi Hut

Rosti Express Mexican Food

Tap House Beer and Wine Bar

The Smokey Bone BBQ

That is a fantastic option for food under one place. They also plan on having an outdoor seating area and things like corn hole and other recreational games. They were originally hoping to open over the summer but due to COVID 19 and other complications they have been unable to open. The good news is now that they are full of tenants, it looks like the food hall will tentatively open in the middle of December barring any complications and awaiting some permit approvals.

This is going to be a fantastic hang out and food option that Twin Falls could really use. I can't wait to give all of them a try. That is a lot of food.