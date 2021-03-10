379,000 Kia Vehicles Made Between 2015-20 Recalled For Fire Risk

Kia Motors has recalled more than 370,000 vehicles as part of a massive effort to alert consumers to the possibility of a fire risk due to an engine compartment short. The affected automobiles were made between 2015 and 2020.

If you have purchased a Kia vehicle in the past five years, you'll want to read the fine print regarding this week's recall of Kia Cadenza and Kia Sportage models. More than 379,000 vehicles are part of the recall from the Irvine, California manufacturer, according to details shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Kia was founded in Seoul, Korea.

The actions were taken by the auto manufacturer after an electrical short in the compartment that holds the engine was discovered to be the cause of the potentially high risk problem. The maker has also suggested that owners of these model vehicles not park inside a garage, or under any structure, until repairs can be made to lower the risk of a fire spreading beyond the source, according to the NHTSA.

Several news sources throughout the United States have shared videos that inform the public further on the matter. The NHTSA has listed the company recall number as SC206.

The Cadenza models made between June 2016 and June 2019 have been targeted, as have the Sportage models manufactured between December 2015 and October 2020, according to the NHTSA. Of the two models, the Sportage is more affected by the recall, making up more than 372,000 vehicles in all.

For additional information regarding this recall, you may reach out to Kia support, at 800-333-4542.

