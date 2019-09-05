Red Flag Warning for Southwest Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Much of southwestern Idaho from the Magic Valley to the Oregon and Idaho boarder is under a Red Flag Warning.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Boise, a low pressure system on the coast is expected to move inland with monsoon moisture with thunderstorms. The warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m Friday morning as scattered thunderstorms make their way across southern Idaho this afternoon and evening hours.

Winds produced by these storms could reach gusts as high as 50 m.p.h. in some places adding to the critical fire conditions. The NWS Boise says their could be pockets of isolated wetting rains this afternoon for some areas under the warning. Forecasters say temperatures are expected to fall into the 80s in the Magic Valley area into the weekend with lows in the 60s and by the beginning of next week temperatures should be in the 70s. Some moisture is expected during that time until mid-week.